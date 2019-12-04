Quiz swings to £7m loss as it blames 'very challenging' UK high street

Fast fashion brand Quiz plunged into loss due to expensive shop leases and a lack of footfall in the first half of its financial year, it revealed today.



The figures

Quiz swung to a loss before tax of £6.8m in the six months to the end of September, after posting a £3.8m profit this time last year.



Underlying profit sank 85 per cent year on year to just £600,000.



It was also hit by a drop in sales that knocked revenue five per cent lower to £63.3m.



Shareholders suffered a 4.44p loss per share, compared to 2.46p in earnings per share a year ago.



Net cash at the end of the period amounted to £7.2m, down from £12.5m a year ago as it spent £900,000 on new stores and £1.4m on IT investment and distribution capacity.



What Quiz said

Tarak Ramzan, chief executive officer, said:



“Whilst it is disappointing to report a decline of profits year-on-year, management are focused on implementing the actions identified further to the group’s business review conducted earlier in 2019. We are pleased to report progress improving gross margins and reducing costs across the business, and will look for further improvements to develop our omni-channel offering. Quiz has continued to achieve sales growth in its international business and, in particular, online despite the challenging trading conditions. This has been supported by effective marketing investment including a successful collaboration with TV star Samantha Faiers. The group has continued to generate cash and had £7.2m of cash at the period end. The board remains firmly focused on further improving the group’s financial performance and growing revenues with a strong focus on Quiz’s online and international channels.



More to follow.

Main image credit: Quiz