Quiz plots turnaround strategy after fashion chain swings to loss

Quiz, known for its occasionwear, had briefly returned to profit in December 2022 but now finds itself struggling again.

High street retailer Quiz has announced a turnaround strategy after swinging to a loss in its final year earnings, blaming cost-of-living pressures and cool consumer demand.

The Glasgow-headquartered company booked a loss before tax of £6.7m, including a £1.5m non-recurring impairment charge, falling from a profit of £2.3m in 2023.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plummeted 85.5 per cent to £900,000, down from the £6.2m it reported in 2023.

Quiz said this was mainly due to an 11 per cent drop in revenue, which fell to £82m from £91.7m in 2023.

The clothing brand had briefly returned to profit in December 2022 but now finds itself struggling again.

To revive its fortunes, the company has implemented a turnaround strategy under the leadership of new chief executive, Sheraz Ramzan.

‘We have a clear plan’ – Quiz CEO

Ramzan said: “Whilst these results are disappointing – in part driven by the challenging macroeconomic conditions impacting many retailers – we have a clear plan to improve performance by leveraging our key strengths as an omni-channel retailer with a distinctive brand.

“We have identified several focus areas to build a more resilient business, improve our performance, and return to profitable growth in the medium term.”

Key initiatives include refining its target customer base and brand identity, adopting a fresh marketing approach and expanding its distribution channels.

The company has also secured additional bank facilities and is negotiating further funding to bolster liquidity.

Ramzan added: “In the new financial year to date we have already implemented several operational initiatives which I am confident will support our longer-term turnaround strategy.

“Whilst trading conditions in the current year have remained challenging and our turnaround will take time, I am pleased with the speed at which as a team we have been able to drive positive changes in the business,” he added.