Quinn Emanuel opens office in Saudi Arabia in bid to capitalise on Vision 2030

Los Angeles headquartered law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has struck a deal with Saudi Arabian law firm Alrubayyi & Attorneys to open an office in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

The deal will see prominent Saudi litigator, Nasser Alrubayyi, join Quinn Emanuel as a partner.

The partnership comes as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pushes forwards with plans to invest billions into transforming its economy, in a bid to reduce its dependence on oil.

Quinn Emanuel’s Riyadh office will become the law firm’s second office in the Middle East, after the firm opened in office Doha, Qatar in 2017.

In a statement, company founder John B. Quinn said: “Saudi Arabia is an important legal market with Saudi Vision 2030 and the great focus on economic diversification and the encouragement of international investments.”

“We are delighted to be working with Nasser, who is an exceptionally gifted and successful litigator and is widely known in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Quinn said.

Alrubayyi graduated with a degree Shari’ah law from the Al-Imam Muhammad Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh in 2009, before completing Master’s in international arbitration as the Pepperdine University School of Law in California in 2013.

In a statement, Quinn Emanuel said: “Alrubayyi’s deep understanding of Shari’ah and Saudi law and being masterful, passionate and articulate in the courtroom have enabled him to be one of the first lawyers to argue cases before the Saudi Administrative Supreme Court and win them all.”