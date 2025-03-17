Quinn Emanuel construction chair defects to boutique firm

US litigation giant Quinn Emanuel has lost its construction and engineering chair and two partners to join a boutique firm, City AM can exclusively reveal.

Quinn’s chair of construction and engineering practice, James Bremen, and partners James Mayers and Mark Grasso are joining Joseph Hage Aaronson.

Partner James Bremen

Bremen was at Quinn for over eight years after leading Herbert Smith Freehills’s construction practices in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

He, Mayers, and Grasso have represented Middle Eastern governments, investment funds, contractors, and insurance companies.

Joseph Hage Aaronson was set up by barristers Joe Hage and Graham Aaronson KC in 2013 and will now be known as Joseph Hage Aaronson and Bremen.

Commenting on his departure, Bremen said: “I’ve learned a huge amount in my eight years at Quinn Emanuel, especially from John Quinn, for whom I’ll always have the utmost respect.”

Hage added: “I am really excited and proud to have James and his team join JHA.”

Quinn Emanuel’s revenue soared double-digits over 2024 in London as the firm generated £220.1m, a near 12 per cent increase on the £196.6m figure reported for the previous year.

This came after the firm made headlines last year as it hiked the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) London lawyers to £180,000, up from £152,000.