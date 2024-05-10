US law firm ups starting salaries in London to a whopping £180,000

US law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has hiked its starting salaries in London

US law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has hiked the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) London lawyers to £180,000, the firm said today.

The pay increase, up from £152,000, came after the litigation specialist reported a huge jump in profit generated by its London business last year.

Quinn Emanuel’s London unit generated £153.6m in profit last year, up some 60 per cent from £94.9m in 2022.

“We are very pleased to be able to reward our outstanding lawyers for the contribution they make daily to the success of our practice in London, and we are also committed to continuing to attract the very best new talent as we pursue our strategy for further growth,” Alex Gerbi, Quinn Emanuel’s London co-managing partner, said in a statement today.

The firm added that the pay increases across the board will come into effect on 1 June.

The pay hike brings the firm’s London NQ salary in line with the firm paying the highest starting salaries in the City, US law firm Gibson Dunn.

Last week, magic circle law firm Freshfields increased its NQ lawyers’ salaries to £150,000.