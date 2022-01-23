Milbank ups stakes in battle for talent with $215,000 salaries for newly qualified lawyers

New York headquartered law firm Milbank is set to pay its newly qualified (NQ) associates $215,000 (£160,000), as the battle for fresh legal talent rages on into 2022.

Newly qualified lawyers will receive $10,000 pay rise and see their salaries jump 5 per cent, from $205,000 to $215,000, according to Above the Law.

Milbank’s offer was quickly matched by its New York rival Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, which said it would meet Milbank’s $215,000 offer.

Milbank’s decision to boost pay for newly qualified lawyers comes after the firm posted record results last year, due to soaring demand for its restructuring services caused by the economic impacts of Covid-19.

The pay boost for freshly qualified lawyers comes as the battle for fresh legal talent continues, as law firms across the City of London boost their employees pay.

Last week, Cleveland based law firm Squire Patton Boggs raised NQ salaries to £85,000 a year, while London-based law firms Fieldfisher and Clyde & Co raised NQ salaries to £85,000 and £80,000 respectively.

The pay rises come as US law firms have led the battle for new legal talent in driving up salaries for trainee and newly qualified lawyers.

In July last year, Texan law firm Vinson & Elkins raised its NQ’s salaries to a record £153,000 a year, while Boston-based law firm Ropes & Gray upped its pay outs to heights of £147,000.