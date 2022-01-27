Battle for legal talent continues as even more law firms join the fray

Major law firms DLA Piper, Duval & Stachenfeld, and Winston & Strawn have all decided to match Milbank in offering salaries of $215,000 (£160,500) a year.

Chicago headquartered litigator Winston & Strawn yesterday said it would boost salaries paid out to its newly qualified associates by $10,000 a year, to match Milbank’s offer to new lawyers of $215,000 a year, the law firm confirmed in an email to City AM.

London law firm DLA Piper also said it would increase pay for freshly trained lawyers to $215,000, while real estate lawyers Duval & Stachenfeld also followed suit, reports from Law360 say.

The race to top comes after US law firm Milbank last week sparked a fresh bidding war in the battle for legal talent, in raising salaries for newly qualified lawyers to $215,000.

Milbank’s offer was quickly surpassed by Boston based law firm Goodwin Proctor, who said it would offer unprecedented salaries worth £161,500 a year to its newly qualified associates.

The eye-watering offers quickly sparked criticism from observers, as one top general counsel claimed $150,000 salaries had gotten out of control, as he argued that young lawyers will burn out before they hit 30.