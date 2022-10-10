Quilter boss Feeney steps down after a decade

Wealth management giant Quilter has revealed that chief Paul Feeney will step down as chief of the firm at the end of this month as its Affluent segment boss Steven Levin takes over the reins.

Feeney departs the firm after 10 years at the helm but will remain available “to support an orderly transition” after the end of the month as part of the firm’s succession plan, Quilter said.

In a statement today, Quilter bosses said Levin – who has been with the firm since 1998 – had “deep business experience” across Quilter and successfully managed Quilter’s Platform Transformation Programme.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Ruth Markland, Quilter Chair thanked the outgoing boss for “transforming Quilter into the modern wealth manager it is today”.

“I am pleased to confirm the appointment of Steven Levin as Chief Executive Officer and that there is an appropriate transition period to ensure an orderly handover,” she said.

“I am confident that Steven will take our business forward and deliver on its potential, supported by the strong Executive Committee that Paul has built”.