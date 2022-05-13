Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: TfL marks monarch’s landmark by turning buses purple

Buses on routes with connections with the royal family will be wrapped in purple. (Photo/TfL)

Transport for London (TfL) is turning buses purple in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this June.

The public body will wrap in several buses servicing routes usually associated with the monarchy, including Kensington Palace and Westminster Abbey.

“London is looking forward to hosting the historic celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee in June, and it will be exciting to see the celebratory TfL buses on our streets,” said Seb Dance, deputy mayor for transport.

The wrapping for the celebratory buses will be funded by bus operators a group of transport operators including Go-Ahead and Stagecoach.

To get Londoners into a festive mood, tube lines that have a royal connection such as the Jubilee and Elizabeth lines will also broadcast special celebratory messages during the four-day celebration.

“I hope that Londoners and visitors alike will enjoy looking out for our celebratory bus wraps and station activities while making the most of what the capital has to offer during the bank holiday weekend,” said TfL’s chief operating officer Andy Lord.

“I am pleased that all of TfL’s public transport will be running with no planned closures and the Elizabeth line will be running a special service on the Sunday of the Jubilee weekend – but I encourage customers to check before you travel.”