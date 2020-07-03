Quarantine scrapped for Germany, France, Spain and Italy

People will be able to go on holiday to Germany, France, Spain and Italy from 10 July without needing to quarantine on return, the Department for Transport has confirmed.

A full list of countries that have been deemed exempt from the blanket 14-day quarantine rule will be published on Friday, ministers said.

However, the new rules only apply to those travelling to England, with devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set to make their own rules.

The extended list will number 50 to 60 countries, including British overseas territories, transport secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

More to follow.