Qatari investment in London pulled into question over transport advert ban

Qatar is reportedly reviewing its investment in London after the capital banned the country’s adverts from its transport network.

Transport for London (TfL) contacted Q22, the body overseeing the World Cup, to inform them of the ban this week, the Financial Times reported, citing a person involved in the Qatari review.

In response, Qatar said it was “reviewing their current and future investments” in London and was “considering investment opportunities in other UK cities and home nations”, according to the report.

The move by TfL, which has seen ads pulled from buses, taxis and tubes, is reported to be linked to concerns over Qatar’s human rights record, laws against homosexuality and treatment of migrant workers.

The source added that the TfL ban “has been interpreted as a message from the mayor’s office that Qatari business is not welcome in London”.

Through its sovereign wealth fund, the Gulf state is one of biggest investors in London.

The Qatar Investment Authority owns the Shard, Britain’s tallest building, as well as the Knightsbridge Harrods store.

The fund is also a co-owner of Canary Wharf and has a 20 per cent stake in Heathrow.