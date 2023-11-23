PZ Cussons: Carex maker trading in line with expectations following Nigerian delisting

Carex maker PZ Cussons said it was trading in line with expectations supported by growth in Nigeria but declines in its Indonesian market, according to a statement ahead of its AGM later today.

The Manchester-based soap and shower gel maker said it would exit the Nigerian stock exchange earlier this year after the naira was devalued when inflation hit 24.08 per cent back in July.

As a result, shareholders at the healthcare brand offered to buy out minority shareholders of PZ Cussons Nigeria at a price of 21 naira per share, but the board has since accepted a revised offer of 23 naira per share.

PZ Cussons said today the current Naira cash balance is equivalent to around £80-100m.

“Assuming current market conditions persist, the group aims to repatriate a further £30-50m of cash by the end of FY24,” the board of PZ Cussons said.

“Additional sensitivities and implications of the devaluation in the Naira, which will impact the H1 FY24 reported results, were set out in our trading statement on 27 June 2023.”

It added: “This reflects strong growth in Nigeria and ANZ offset by a decline in Indonesia. Our Europe and Americas business is stable overall, with significantly improving momentum in our UK washing and bathing brands offset by a decline in our Beauty business.”

It comes as earlier this year the firm reported a 10 per cent rise in annual revenues to £656m after it was bolstered by an acquisition of children’s brand Childs Farm.