PwC buys mindfulness app for all staff amid coronavirus crisis

Audit giant PwC has bought a 12 month subscription to a mindfulness app for all 22,000 staff across the UK business.

City AM understands the chosen app is ‘Headspace’, a mobile app that aims to help users feel less stressed through a combination of meditation, mindfulness and better sleep.

In a note to all partners and staff PwC chairman and senior partner Kevin Ellis said the benefits of meditation and mindfulness were well researched. He said mindfulness is a powerful tool for managing stress and anxiety, as well as increasing overall happiness.

The UK entered a second national lockdown on Thursday that the government said will last for four weeks.

PwC reopened its offices in June following the easing of the first national lockdown. During the UK’s current second lockdown PwC will keep its offices open to anyone who does not want to work from home.

Ellis said: “Given lockdown, almost all of our people are now working from home. We’ve learnt a lot from the first lockdown, so in some ways it’s easier this time around, but my main concern for our people is supporting their wellbeing, in particular their mental health.

“Darker days and isolation aren’t a great combination. Making sure our people feel supported and connected is key, as well as making sure they have access to the right advice.”