Putin warns of military response to ‘aggressive’ Nato as invasion fears rise

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Nato he will respond “harshly to hostile steps”, amid escalating fears the country could invade Ukraine.

He blamed the organisation for deepening tensions in Europe, accusing them of expansionism and renouncing agreed missile defence treaties.

Russia has been particularly aggrieved over military exercises involving US and Nato in Ukraine this year.

In comments covered by state newswire RIA Novosti, Putin said: “If our western colleagues continue this clearly aggressive stance, we will take appropriate military-technical measures in response and react harshly to hostile steps. And I want to stress that we are within our rights to do what is required to ensure Russia’s security and sovereignty.”

The Kremlin remains especially worried that Nato and the US will begin to supply Ukraine with hypersonic weapons that could reach Moscow.

Over the past month, Russia has amassed over a hundred thousand troops on its border with Ukraine, and assembled over 50 battalion tactical groups.

These groups are reinforced with powerful artillery and support units and were a key feature in Russia’s Crimea invasion force when it illegally annexed the region in 2014.

Putin held lengthy virtual talks with Biden last week, with US President Joe Biden last week.

Biden has since ruled out a military response but he has threatened severe economic sanctions if Russia invades the country.

Moscow has subsequently sent expansive security demands to both Nato and the White House, demanding guarantees Nato will not accept Ukraine as a member, alongside guarantees no troops or heavy weapons would be deployed within proximity of its borders without Moscow approval.

The draft proposals will almost certainly be rejected, as they would reshape the post-cold war European security order – pushing Nato back to its pre-1997 borders.

Nato previously made commitments to Ukraine in 2008 for the nation to eventually join as a member, while the US recognises Ukraine is a free, democratic nation that is allowed to make its own foreign policy alliances.

They also are unlikely to commit to any measure that leaves member countries and allies vulnerable to potential Russian attacks.

Nevertheless, Karen Donfried, US assistant secretary of state, revealed the US wants to start fresh bilateral talks with Russia in January, as it aims to find a diplomatic route to ease tensions over Ukraine.

She said: “We are prepared to discuss those proposals that Russia put on the table. There are some things that we are prepared to work on, and that we do believe there is merit in having a discussion. There are other things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable.”

Putin also said he hopes for constructive talks with Washington and Brussels on Russia’s demands, and that it was not seeking military conflict.

In comments reported by Reuters, he said: “Armed conflicts and bloodshed are absolutely not something we would choose, we do not want such a scenario.”

Terms for the talks are yet to be agreed, with Donfried suggesting any new negotiations would run alongside talks between Russia and Nato and inside the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

“Let me be clear: there will be no talks on European security without Europe,” she said.

Her comments follow concerns from eastern European countries that Washington and Moscow could discuss security issues without consulting them.

Donfried said that alongside opening diplomatic talks, the US and its EU allies were consulting on sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine, but she stopped short of naming measures.