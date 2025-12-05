Purton could rake in All the Cash in his Sha Tin Paradise

Zac Purton rode 16 winners last month in Hong Kong.

RACING enthusiasts in Hong Kong have the best of both worlds on a 10-race programme at Sha Tin on Sunday, with five races on turf and five on the all-weather surface.

With just a week to go before the LONGINES Hong Kong International Races take centre stage, it is likely that both stables and jockeys will be keen to get a win on the board to give them some confidence before the big day arrives.

Confidence comes naturally to Zac Purton, with the eight-time Hong Kong champion jockey continuing to churn out winners on a weekly basis, with 16 last month alone and the leading rider is in the form of his life at present.

Maybe he will feel a little pressure before climbing aboard unbackable Ka Ying Rising in the LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint next week, but the self-assured Purton knows he is the best in the city.

It is a well-known fact in racing circles that the Zac-Man can pick and choose his rides during the season, so it is worth a second look at a couple of his rides on Sunday.

Having previously won on the likes of Excellence Value, Reliable Profit, Another World and Chill Kaka in the past, it must be a pointer that he rides ALLCASH in the Mody Handicap (9.15am) over the extended mile on the all-weather surface.

The former prolific winner from Brazil finally got off the mark in the city when winning at Happy Valley recently and looks to have been lined up for this contest having won four times on dirt in his home country.

It is also worth noting that Purton is close to riding at his minimum weight, which only improves confidence in the Danny Shum-trained galloper.

Purton looks to have set the cat amongst the pigeons by deserting Top Dragon in the Salisbury Handicap (9.50am) over seven furlongs.

Having ridden the Chris So-trained four-year-old a handful of times for three wins, he now switches allegiance to top-weight LITTLE PARADISE, who was a beaten favourite when third with Purton aboard last month.

The son of Toronado, however, did have excuses that day, after over racing in a slowly run race, and is sure to be better suited by an anticipated stronger gallop here.

POINTERS

Allcash 9.15am Sha Tin

Little Paradise 9.50am Sha Tin