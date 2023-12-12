Purton and Newnham set for success with Scotch Tycoon

Trainer Mark Newnham has saddled seven winners so far in his first season in Hong Kong

BANK on reigning Champion Jockey Zac Purton to provide rookie trainer Mark Newnham with another winner when the combination team up with in-form SCOTCH TYCOON in the second division of the Kwun Tong Handicap (1.10pm) over six furlongs.

The former Australian handler Newnham had plenty of success in his home country, notably when assisting legendary powerhouses like Bart Cummings and later Gai Waterhouse, before landing in Hong Kong with a tall reputation.

Renowned for his patient approach, Newnham has already tasted success with seven wins from just over 60 runners and likes to send his gallopers to the racetrack not far from peak fitness.

The son of Rich Enuff, Scotch Tycoon, looked a galloper going places in his first year in training, winning three times and improving 16 pounds in the ratings, but for some inexplicable reason fell by the wayside the following season and dropped a stone in the handicap.

After a six-month break, the five-year-old produced an encouraging performance for his new stable when fourth over the course and distance last month and then never looked like getting beat when leading all the way over the track and trip again three weeks later.

Purton, who rode a short-priced favourite in that contest, must have been impressed and asked to ride the topweight, who, despite a penalty, is still two pounds below his previous win in March 2022.

With the likes of speedy newcomer Golden Long, Sea Sapphire and See U Again vying for the lead from the off, Scotch Tycoon, with an inside draw a bonus, should get a lovely tow into the contest, before making his bid for glory down the home straight.

POINTERS

Scotch Tycoon 1.10pm Happy Valley