Data and Setanta may Rise above their opposition

Zac Purton rides Golden Rise for trainer John Size

THE CUHK Alumni Cup (8.10am), a handicap over seven furlongs, looks at the mercy of GOLDEN RISE, representing the all-conquering partnership of John Size and jockey Zac Purton.

The combination have a 21 percent win strike-rate this season and should add to that impressive record with a galloper who has chased home progressive Patch Of Theta, a winner again in hot company last Sunday, and Voyage Samurai, in his last two outings.

In the same race, however, keep a close-eye on disappointing SETANTA, whose form-figures this season suggest he should be quickly overlooked.

This former course and distance winner, who was successful from a six-pound higher mark last May, joined the stable of Mark Newnham early last month and looks to have made some eye-catching improvement.

While his first run for the stable, over six furlongs a fortnight ago, may look nothing out of the ordinary – seventh to prolific winner Champion Instinct – he produced the fastest closing sectional times in the contest, which suggest his astute trainer may have got him back in tip-top condition, and now he races again over his preferred trip.

The CW Chu and Wu Yee Sun Alumni Handicap (10.15am) over a mile is the most competitive race on the card, with the likes of top-weight Fallon, frustrating but talented Flagship Warrior, and expensive to follow Beato, all looking to redeem their reputations.

Add the likes of Frantanck, Flamingo Trillion and Talents Ambition, who will appreciate any rain to fall on the surface, and you have a real head-scratcher.

It may be worth siding with lightweight WINNING DATA, who now steps up in class after a comfortable victory over the course and distance last month.

The second, third and fourth from that contest have all advertised the form by winning since, suggesting he could still be well-handicapped, despite carrying a penalty.

POINTERS

Golden Rise 8.10am Sha Tin

Setanta (e/w) 8.10am Sha Tin

Winning Data 10.15am Sha Tin