Show Respect for Cruz’s Winning Heart under Bentley

Trainer Tony Cruz brought up his 1,500th winner in Hong Kong last week

THERE is just no stopping the legendary Tony Cruz saddling winners in Hong Kong at present.

His stable recorded a staggering 11 victories in the month of March, not including Group One California Spangle’s success in Dubai, and that run is showing no signs of abating.

With another three victories last week, Cruz brought up the 1500th winner milestone in the city.

The 67-year-old will arrive at the Valley confident of continuing his winning spree with a host of chances, including last-start winners Outgate in the Geranium Handicap (12.40pm) over the extended mile and Colourful Emperor in the Oncidium Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

His best chance of success, however, could be another last-start winner; WINNING HEART in division two of the Freesia Handicap (2.10pm) over six furlongs.

The five-year-old made short work of his rivals under jockey Harry Bentley when sprinting clear of the field in the closing stages last month and, from a similarly favourable draw, is likely to follow up that success.

Bentley has made a big impression with the locals since arriving in the city a few seasons back, and has already surpassed his previous best total of 25 wins, with three months of the season still remaining.

The 31-year-old pilot has good prospects of completing a double when he continues his association with highly progressive SHOW RESPECT, who seeks to complete a hat-trick in the Kalanchoe Handicap (3.15pm) over the extended mile.

This former Newmarket Group Two July Stakes runner-up has been expertly handled by trainer Mark Newnham and appears to have plenty more improvement to come.

POINTERS

Winning Heart 2.10pm Happy Valley

Show Respect 3.15pm Happy Valley