Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny named Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally, beating the likes of Taylor Swift and Drake

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Spotify has today unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign and personalised user experience for more than 381 million users worldwide, unveiling the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts.

With more than 9.1 billion streams this year on Spotify, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist of 2021. The second most-streamed artist – and most streamed female artist of the year – is Taylor Swift, followed by BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber.

The most-streamed song of 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” with more than 1.1 billion streams this year.

In the second and third spots respectively, are Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI.

The fourth most-streamed song of the year is another one from Olivia Rodrigo with “good 4 u”, followed by “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa.

For the UK specifically, Drake took the top spot as most-streamed by the oj, with Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” as the top UK song.

For top UK artists globally, Dua Lipa tops the list of most streamed UK Artists globally, followed by Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, One Direction and Queen.

With podcasts on the rise, the most popular is The Joe Rogan Experience, followed by the Times news briefing at number two.

From today, eligible users can also access their personalised Wrapped experience exclusively in the Spotify mobile app.