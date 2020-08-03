Pubs may have to shut to keep schools open, says Number 10

Pubs may have to close in order to meet the government’s promise to reopen schools in September, Downing Street said today.

The government is “planning for all people to return to school from the beginning of the autumn term”, and this may require pubs to temporarily close in order to contain local outbreaks, said the PM’s official spokesperson.

The admission came as the Prime Minister scrambles to curb a spike in infections across the country.

In a press conference to the nation on Friday, Johnson said he needed to “squeeze the brake pedal” on easing restrictions following a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in England.

Downing Street today said it is taking a “localised” approach “where you would assess the situation on the ground and take whatever steps were required to slow the spread of the virus”.

However, the government is “committed to supporting the hospitality industry which has had a very tough time” during coronavirus, the PM’s spokesperson added.

It comes as Professor Graham Medley, chair of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) over the weekend said there may need to be a “trade-off”, with businesses forced to shutter to ensure children return to school after the summer holidays.

Medley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think we’re in a situation whereby most people think that opening schools is a priority for the health and wellbeing of children and that when we do that we are going to reconnect lots of households.”

“And so actually, closing some of the other networks, some of the other activities may well be required to enable us to open schools.”

Boris Johnson is said to have held a “war game” session with chancellor Rishi Sunak last week to consider options to avert another nationwide lockdown that would hamper the UK’s economic recovery.

Plans reportedly being assessed include banning travel in and out of London with an M25 quarantine ring, as first reported by the Sunday Times.

The government could also put a stop to overnight stays and introduce “personalised risk scores” for people aged between 50 and 70.

It comes new cases of coronavirus in England have spiked for the first time since April, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

ONS figures released on Friday showed there were around 4,200 new infections in the community per day in England between 20 July and 26 July.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty warned that the nation had “probably reached near the limit or the limits” of what can be done to reopen society, meaning stricter measures may be on the horizon.

