Pubs left in the dark again as government fails to deliver thousands of lifeline grants

The British Beer and Pub Association has today revealed that 3 in 4 wet-led pubs have still not received the Christmas grant promised to them by Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister personally announced the £1,000 one-off payment at the start of December to help drink-driven pubs that were forced to close during Christmas.

However, as of January 2021, just a quarter of eligible establishments have received the grants, according to a BBPA member survey.

The average pub would make £47,000 in revenue over the festive period, which is by far the sector’s biggest trading spell of the year.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “Months have passed by yet still thousands of pubs are waiting on the grants they have been promised.

“Considering we are now in a third lockdown, it is scandalous.

“Publicans across the country are desperately checking their bank accounts every minute of every day to see if they have got their payment.

“Our sector is hanging by a thread. For many pubs, getting these grants is the difference between surviving or closing for good.”

Same old story

The same survey found that almost half of pubs have still not received Local Restrictions Support Grants that were made available for establishments facing forced closures.

It also revealed that over half the grants introduced to support pubs through the tier restrictions and November national lockdown are also yet to be paid.

The delay means many businesses that are reliant on the grants for survival may already have been lost for good.

Plea for action

BBPA is urging the Prime Minister to personally intervene to ensure his promises are delivered immediately.

It is also encouraging the government and local authorities to work more closely together to ensure future grants are delivered to pubs at pace.

McClarkin added: “The Prime Minister personally promised some of these grants for wet-led pubs. We implore him to now intervene and ensure his promise is delivered.

“It is completely unacceptable that it has reached this stage where we are pleading with the government to deliver the support that we have been promised by them.

“These grants are a vital lifeline, but only when delivered.”

