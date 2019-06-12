Publishing platform Minute Media raises $40m in funding round

Minute Media said it has secured the investment from new investors Hamilton Lane and Maor Investments, alongside its existing backers. The latest round takes the firm’s total funding to $120m. Read more: Shares in car manual publisher Haynes soar as it eyes sharp profit growth
The digital publisher specialises in sports content, and operates five main brands including football news site 90min and e-sports giant Dbltap.
“With the commercial momentum we’re experiencing as an organisation, we’re purposely focusing investment on the deepening of our publisher product and tech offering — a part of our business that is rapidly expanding,” said founder and chief executive Asaf Peled.
Peled told City A.M. the funding would allow the firm to adopt a more acquisitive approach, as it looks to snap up ailing competitors amid a slowdown in the digital publishing market.
While Minute has traditionally focused its offering on sports content, it is now looking to expand into new sectors, and recently acquired entertainment and lifestyle brand Mental Floss. Read more: Magazine publisher TI Media sells NME and Uncut to Bandlab
Minute’s existing backers include Goldman Sachs, Dawn Capital and Vintage Investment Partners.