Government borrowing surged £22bn in record month for November

Government spending rises in November

The Government’s jump in public sector spending prompted a £22bn borrowing frenzy, the highest amount loaned during the month of November since records began in 1993.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) state that borrowing soared £13.9bn compared to the same time last year and £16.2bn more than in November 2019.

(ONS: Public sector borrowing)

Driven by borrowing, total public sector spending reached £98.9 billion, with the central government accounting for £82.0 bn, an increase of 19.7 per cent year-on-year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Faced with the twin global emergencies of a pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, we have taken significant action to support millions of businesses and families here in the UK.

“We have a clear plan to help halve inflation next year, but that requires some tough decisions to put our public finances back on a sustainable footing.”

As Hunt suggested, the bulk of the central government’s November payout went to subsidies to help citizens cope with the ongoing cost of living crisis and to interest payments.

Social assistance payments were ramped up £3.3 bn from November a year ago, totalling £13.2 bn.

Programmes supported with these funds include the Energy Bills Support Scheme and Energy Price Guarantee kickstarted in April and September respectively.

ONS figures also reveal that the rise in spending included a 48 per cent hike in interest payments to £7.3bn which were fueled by debt interest payments associated with Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation.

Public sector receipts were £76.9 bn in November, with tax revenues for the Government accounting for the bulk of the income.

As a result of the surge in borrowing, public sector net debt grew by £125.9 bn to £2,477.5 bn compared to November last year.