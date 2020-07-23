Pub and restaurant sales jump in second week of trading

Pub, bar and restaurant sales started to improve in the second week after lockdown was lifted as more sites reopened, the latest research showed.

Hospitality businesses in England were allowed to reopen from 4 July as the coronavirus lockdown was eased, but sales jumped in the week beginning 13 July as more venues opened and more customers ventured out.

Total sales were up 40.6 per cent compared to the previous week, the latest research showed.

However sales were still down 31.6 per cent on the previous year, although that performance was better than the first week of reopening when year-on-year sales were down 39.8 per cent.

Restaurants reported the biggest jump, with like-for-likes down 26.9 per cent compared to 40 per cent in the first week.

However CGA director of food and retail Karl Chessell said it is too early to suggest that the increased sales could save jobs and businesses.

Restaurant groups have generally taken a more cautious approach to their reopening strategies, with just 24 per cent of sites currently open compared to 17 per cent in the first week.

“With so many sites still to open it is still incredibly tough for operators and there are likely to be continued challenges ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile 74 per cent of pubs have opened and 44 per cent of bars, with year-on-year sales down 32.4 per cent and 41.3 per cent respectively.

Chessell added: “Trading at approaching 70 per cent of pre-Covid norms after just two weeks should be seen as a solid performance, in the light of consumers stated caution about going out to eat and drink again after lockdown.

“The steady improvement on the first week back is also encouraging, and operators will hope to maintain that momentum as more sites open their doors.

“Providing the public with reassurance that it’s safe to go out and that they will also have a good time is going to be crucial.”