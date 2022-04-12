Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Protect your company’s reputation with trademark registration

With more than 3,000 trademarks registered on behalf of its clients, Trama continues to reshape the brand protection sector by offering a simple, fast and affordable means of protecting this asset for any business. In addition to covering the needs of entrepreneurs in the UK, Trama’s legal team is ready to support global ambitions, offering trademark registration services in the US, EU, Canada, China and pretty much any other location.

All requests start with a free comprehensive assessment and similarity screening within 24 hours, allowing for tailored advice and unparalleled support.

Register your trademark with Trama, starting with a free lawyer’s check on tramatm.com