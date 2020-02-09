The minimum wage requirement for incoming EU immigrants after Britain leaves the single market is expected to be slashed.

Freedom of movement between the EU and the UK will continue to at least 1 January 2021 during the second-phase of Brexit negotiations.

Under Theresa May, the plan was to limit EU migration at this point to those with a job offer in the UK with a salary of more than £30,000-a-year.

Read more: Boris Johnson planning to roll back EU immigration earlier than previously expected

Home secretary Priti Patel and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are now expected to announce plans to lower this to £25,600 at a Friday cabinet meeting, according to BBC News.

It comes after the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) last month made recommended that the wage threshold for new EU migrants should be cut to £25,600.

It is understood that those with a job offer of less than this amount may be able to make it up by earning points in other areas as a part of the new points-based immigration system.

Points are expected to be awarded for speaking English at a high-level, for possessing tertiary education qualifications and for working in a sector that has a current skills shortage.

The new immigration system could cut unskilled immigration from the EU by as much as 90,000 people per year.