Boris Johnson planning to roll back EU immigration earlier than expected

Boris Johnson is drawing up plans to limit low-skilled European Union immigration at the start of 2021 – a full two years earlier than previously promised.

Under previous proposals, freedom of movement with the European Union would continue until 2023.

The promise had been made by Theresa May, after an extended period was demanded by business groups.

However, home secretary Priti Patel is now set to present proposals to cabinet this week outlining a change in EU immigration rules from January 2021, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

A Number 10 source told the Telegraph: “We need to deliver change and businesses need to be prepared for uncontrolled migration of low skilled workers to end this year.”

The decision may cause a row between the governments and business groups, such as the CBI.

It has previously said that British companies need at least two years to adapt to a change in immigration systems.

The CBI said it would not comment until full details of the proposals had been announced.