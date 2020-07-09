Proportion of contacts reached by track and trace falls again

The proportion of contacts reached by England’s track and trace system fell again in its fifth week of operation, according to new figures.

The Department of Health said 4,347 people had their cases transferred to the system between 25 June and 1 July. There were 14,892 people identified as close contacts, and 70.8 per cent were reached and asked to self isolate.

Last week, 73 per cent were reported to have been reached, which today has been revised to 74.2 per cent.

The health department said that in total, 31,421 people have been transferred into the track and trace system since it began on 28 May, with 75.7 per cent of those reached.

In all, 144,501 contacts – 85.1 per cent – of those people have been reached.

“We are committed to continually improving NHS Test and Trace … This week we have seen test turnaround times improve further,” said Dido Harding, executive chair of NHS Test and Trace.

A report by the Official of National Statistics earlier this week showed just 22 per cent who tested positive for coronavirus reported symptoms at the time of the swab test.

It suggests a potentially large number of asymptomatic cases, where people spread Covid-19 without realising they are carrying it.

Health and social care staff appeared to be more likely to test positive for coronavirus, underlined by findings that those working outside the home showed higher rates of positive tests than those who work from home.

