Property of the week: Lyndale House, a slice of the country in North London

In the heart of Highgate Hill, with it’s village community set on the edge of stunning garden oasis Waterlow Park, sits a Grade II listed period property with charm in abundance. This period property is the perfect example of a Queen-Anne style home, and it’s a property where the beauty is in the details.

Decorated in muted pastel tones with bright accents and period details, Lyndale House is a combination of contemporary and classic. The rustic, farmhouse feel is typified by the aga that sits proudly in the kitchen-diner, and there are pine floors throughout. It’s a prime purchase for a family, with it’s five well-sized bedrooms and – perhaps the most special part – a huge garden to tend to. It’s close to the action – a 15 minute cab ride will get you into the West End or the Square Mile – but it feels as though you are in the heart of a country village.

Hampstead and Highgate are among the most beautiful parts of the capital, with rolling hills, spectacular views, swimming spots and independent cafes and shops. You can enjoy these from the comfort of your home, or alternatively retreat into the cosy paved courtyard out back, which provides a secluded spot of shade.

With over 3,000 square feet for a family to socialise, relax, work and play, this home provides an incredible opportunity for hospitality. Dinner parties will be heightened thanks to the wine cellar, while the marble bathroom is a real conversation piece.

All of which starts to make the £4m price tag seem like something of a bargain. Lyndale House is, according to estate agent Lee Koffman, in the perfect position for some of the best schools in the city, from the famous Highgate School to Channing School for Girls. You are also a stone’s throw from the high street shops, pubs and some great local restaurants.

• Lyndale House is listed from £4m for a five-bedroom house through Sotheby’s