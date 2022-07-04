Prodrive P25 is the ultimate Subaru Impreza… for £552,000

Motorsport engineering specialist Prodrive has announced the P25, a road-going tribute to the Subaru Impreza WRC rally car.

The P25 brings a wealth of modern technology to the classic Impreza, creating a cutting-edge – and seriously cool – new restomod.

Prodrive built the original two-door Impreza WRC, which competed in the World Rally Championship between 1997 and 2001. Now it seems perfectly placed to celebrate one of its greatest hits.

Reimagining a WRC icon

Prodrive P25

Just 25 examples of the P25 will be made, each with a two-door Impreza as its starting point. Carbon fibre is used for the bonnet, boot, roof, bumpers and widened wheelarches. The lofty rear spoiler is also carbon fibre, helping towards a kerb weight of just 1,200kg. 

Power comes from a modernised 2.5-litre flat-four engine. Prodrive has upgraded the ‘Boxer’ block, adding a Garrett motorsport turbocharger with anti-lag, plus an Akrapovic performance exhaust system. The result is a considerable 400hp and 443lb ft of torque – more than even the original rally car competed with. Zero to 62mph should take less than 3.5 seconds.

The P25’s gearbox is also pure motorsport tech, using a six-speed sequential setup with helical-cut gears and a semi-automatic paddle shift. Launch control and all-wheel drive ensure the P25 can deliver a quick getaway.

Classic looks, modern price

Prodrive P25

Other motorsport components include Bilstein dampers and huge AP Racing brakes, which are nestled behind 19-inch wheels. A rally-style ‘fly-off’ handbrake can disconnect the centre differential to tackle the tightest hairpins.

Inside, a high-definition digital dashboard displays a host of information and comes with a data logger. Alcantara, leather and carbon fibre trim provide a modern take on a classic Impreza cabin. Buyers can opt to remove the rear seats and install a half roll cage instead. 

Recreating World Rally Championship dreams does not come cheap, though. Prodrive will charge £552,000 for each P25, with the first examples due for delivery later this year.

For comparison, the Subaru Impreza WRC that won the 2000 Rally GB event sold for £610,000 in 2021.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research

