Probe into AI and future of UK news launched amid heavy election year

The government has launched a probe into the future of UK news amidst the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the world’s largest-ever election year.

A new inquiry, announced by the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee on Thursday, aims to examine issues of impartiality, trust and the disruptive impact of AI and tech platforms in UK news business models.

Committee chairman Baroness Stowell said: “News providers are facing a challenging future: new technologies, disruption to business models, declining trust and growing concerns around impartiality all add up to a highly complex and difficult problem.

Trust in news has declined from 51 per cent in 2015 to 33 per cent in 2023.

“Accurate, independent and financially sustainable news must remain a key part of our democratic society,” Stowell continued.

“There has also been a significant focus on concerns about online disinformation, particularly ahead of a major election year,” she added.

With over two billion voters across 50 countries, the record-breaking election year has prompted fears of AI-enabled misinformation.

Key points of scrutiny include the challenges of due impartiality, especially for public service broadcasters in an “increasingly fragmented media environment”, trust in the media and the financial viability of the industry in the long term.

The Committee is inviting contributions until 12 February 2024.