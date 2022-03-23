Pro-Kremlin paper admits close to 10,000 Russian solders killed in Ukraine while 16,000 troops wounded

Pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda has published Russian Ministry of Defence figures that list 9,861 Russian troops have now died in Ukraine.

Moreover, the paper also says 16,153 have been wounded in the ongoing war.

“Huge if true – though this probably won’t stay online long,” Matthew Luxmoore, the Wall Street Journal’s reporter in Moscow tweeted.

‘Compromise’

The figures come despite Russian President Putin seemingly making some progress, as Ukraine’s president Zelensky has indicated he is willing to “compromise” to stop the fighting.

Zelensky is prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.

“It’s a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” Zelensky said in interview with Ukrainian television channels.

He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unless he meets with Mr Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

28th day

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its 28th day today, the conflict is showing no signs of abating. The invasion has wreaked devastation, exacting a heavy toll on civilians.

The UN says nearly 3.4m people have fled Ukraine.

On Monday the Ukrainian army said it had forced Russian troops out of Makariv, a strategically important Kyiv suburb, after a fierce battle. That prevents Russian forces from encircling the capital from the northwest, the Defence Ministry said.

Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated, Mr Zelensky said in his night time video address to the nation.