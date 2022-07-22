Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher review: far from a knockout

Just when you thought every boxing story imaginable had been committed to film, Prizefighter unearths the intriguing real-life tale of Jem Belcher.

Embodied by Welsh actor Matt Hookings, who also wrote and produced the film, Belcher became the youngest ever World Champion towards the turn of the 19th Century, a record that stands to this day. However, his new found fame soon leads him down a dark path.

Fast paced fight scenes do the heavy lifting – as this Bareknuckle Rocky tale never quite takes off. Hookings’ script and Daniel Graham’s direction fail to get beneath the surface level, despite the lavish production values. Flat plotlines, broad characters and tired cliches make the viewer punch-drunk before the final bell.

At 58, Russell Crowe is just a couple of years younger than Oliver Reed was when the pair co-starred in Gladiator. His appearance here as Jem’s slovenly father figure feels like something the late actor might have played: gregarious and brief, but soulful enough to make a lasting impact. Sticking around just long enough to justify putting his name on the poster, he seems to enjoy every minute.

Ray Winstone is grizzled as Jem Belcher’s trainer, in the type of role he’s played many times. His presence is enough to overcome some shaky lines, and both veterans make the film classier just by stepping into the shot. Conversely, award-winning actor Jodhi May feels wasted as Jem’s god-fearing mother, with little more to do than clutch her hands in prayer and look worried.

While watchable in parts, Prizefighter is far from a knockout (that’s the last boxing pun, I promise). It’s easy to see why such notable names would be drawn to Jem Belcher’s story, but in this instance the legend hasn’t been done justice.

Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher is on Amazon Prime Video from 22nd July. Read more of our film reviews here.