Private equity giant CVC drawing up bid for Center Parcs

Global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is reportedly drawing up an offer to buy Center Parcs after its current owner Brookfield put the holiday resort chain up for sale last month.

CVC is understood to be working on a bid for the chain, while rival private equity firm Antin is also understood to be exploring a potential offer, Sky News reported.

CVC, Antin and Brookfield didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

Brookfield is hoping to fetch between £4bn and £5bn for the company, the Financial Times reported previously.

Center Parcs operates six major holiday villages in the UK and Ireland, in counties including Wiltshire, Cumbria and Bedfordshire.

Brookfield hopes to make a hefty profit from the sale after it purchased Centre Parcs for £2.4bn from Blackstone back in 2015.

A deadline for the bids is understood to have been set for June 20th.