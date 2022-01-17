Prince Harry’s suggestion to pay for police protection receives lukewarm response in UK

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

Prince Harry’s offer to pay for his own police protection while in the UK was “dismissed” by the Home Office, his lawyers claim.

The Duke of Sussex has threatened to pursue a judicial review against a decision made by Priti Patel’s Home Office if the Government does not provide continued security while he and his family are in the country.

In a statement from the Prince’s lawyers, he insists on the self-funded protection so his family does not “impose on the British taxpayer”, and he first offered to pay for his own security in January 2020.

He last returned to the UK in July 2021 for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, with Prince William.

In a statement from Harry’s lawyers, he claims the lack of continuity means the prince and his family are “unable to return home”, according to an investigation by The Mail on Sunday.

The statement adds: “The UK will always be Prince Harry ’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in.”

It also explained how the Duke “inherited” his position, and that has not changed, despite his changing position within the institution itself.

Responding to the news of Harry’s case, a Government spokesperson told The Mirror: “The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements.”

“To do so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security. It would also not be appropriate to comment on the detail of any legal proceedings.”

Scotland Yard said the Met does not comment on royal security.

More to follow