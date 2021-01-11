Prince Charles urges business to back new 'Earth Charter'

Prince Charles will today urge the private sector to sign up to the “Terra Carta”, a new environmental pledge to protect the natural world.

The “Earth charter”, which takes its name from the Magna Carta, has already been signed by dozens of high profile businesses.

These include Astrazeneca, Bank of America, EY, Unilever, and Blackrock, among many others.

The charter comprises hundreds of actions that companies must take in order to achieve a sustainable future.

It also aims to raise $10bn (£7.4bn) to be put towards environmental causes.

The Prince of Wales will unveil the project, part of his Sustainable Markets Initiative, at today’s One Planet Summit.

It marks a half century of environmental campaigning from the heir to the throne.

Prince Charles said: “The ‘Terra Carta’ offers the basis of a recovery plan that puts Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation – one that will harness the precious, irreplaceable power of Nature combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector.”

