Prime Minister’s brother tapped to launch new City advisory firm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s half-brother has reportedly been tapped to help launch the London branch of a global financial advisory firm.

Max Johnson has been made a partner at ABG International, where he will advise corporate clients, Sky News reported.

Read more: Matt Hancock hired close friend as Health Department adviser

The venture is being launched as a new London offshoot of ABG Advisory, a global investment firm based in New York.

ABG is led by Jackson Eisenpresser, an American banker who served for three years at the advisory firm founded by former prime minister Tony Blair.

Johnson has spent much of his career over the last decade in China, including four years as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong.

In June he joined the board or Reviv Global, a private healthcare provider specialising in IV therapies that now offers Covid-19 testing services.

“As the past year has demonstrated, there has never been a more important time to enhance connectivity and strengthen ties around the world,” Johnson told Sky News.

“While politicians are focused on their domestic agenda, business must forge the path building stronger cross-border bridges. We want to help companies navigate and seize the opportunities that are out there.”

Read more: Flutter hires former Labour deputy leader Tom Watson as an adviser

ABG will join a growing number of so-called boutique finance firms offering advisory services to global corporate clients.

ABG could not be reached for comment.