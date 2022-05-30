Pride in London 2022: The best events for celebration and protest this June

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: A close up of a placard 3during Pride in London 2019 on July 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride in London)

It’s about to be Pride Month, and it’s the first year since you know what that there’s a selection of events taking place without any worry about restrictions.

So whether you’re celebrating or protesting, here are the best Pride in London 2022 events to head to this month. Of course, the biggest will be the annual Pride in London Parade on 2 July.

Pride in London

Pride in London was beset with allegations of racism throughout the pandemic. But the event returns for a landmark 50th anniversary celebration of the first London Pride in 1972. Events will culminate in the giant central London parade on 2 July. 1.5 million people were estimated to have walked in 2019, and that number can be felt on the streets, so avoid the Piccadilly Circus area if you want a good view or a more relaxed experience of the parade, which can last up to four hours. (If you’re fine with a party atmosphere, the Soho and Trafalgar Square area where the Parade culminates will be your bag.)

Organisers say they’re calling out the government’s inaction on the Gender Recognition Act reforms to allow trans people to self-identity, as well as a ban on conversion therapy.

2019’s Pride in London celebration

“We want to make a powerful statement as we march towards progress; calling on the UK Govt to ban conversion therapy for all LGBT+ people, reform the Gender Recognition, provide equal protection for LGBT+ communities against hate crime, by making homophobic, biphobic or transphobic hate crime an aggravated crime in line with racial and religious hate crimes, end its hostile enviornment toward minority migrants, establish a national AIDS memorial that truly honours and remembers those who we have lost and the impact of HIV and Aids and to take a leading role in tackling the violence and discrimination against LGBT+ people around the globe,” reads a blurb on the website.

Other tips? If you’re keen on the Leicester Square after party, which begins from the late afternoon, get there before the Parade ends to guarantee entry before the queues and crowds form. The line-up hasn’t been announced yet but there’s bound to be famous names performing, and it’s all for free. Heading into Soho? Book a table, as everywhere’ll be rammed – but the vibe is much better just hanging out on the street, where thousands will gather, especially on Old Compton Street and around Soho Square.

There are typically further stages with free entertainment dotted around Soho, although the finer details haven’t been ironed out yet.

For information on the Parade route, check out this page.

Other Pride in London events

A Pride Lates night is taking place at the Science Museum on 29 June, with talks, tours and workshops around LGBTQ identities. And the grand finale of Prides Got Talent takes place in a West End venue in June to mark the winner of the cabaret and music competitions, where hundreds of entrants will be whittled down to a final two who will perform on the main stage on the day of the Pride Parade, 2 July. The venue has yet to be announced.

Queer Frontiers: An Exhibition Celebrating the Work of Ashton Attzs

Every Hour is Ours, by Ashton Attzs, one of the pieces on display in the City of London

Six to the City of London’s towering office buildings will feature the work of queer black artist Ashton Attzs this Pride month. It’s totally free to enter the buildings to see Attzs’s pieces, which celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Attzs won the 2018 Evening Standard Art Prize and his work is inspired by how queer communities come together in the city. One piece, entitled ‘Every Hour is Ours,’ depicts a group of LGTQ people overlooking the London skyline and each wearing outfits synonymous with their LGBTQ identity.

90s Rainbow Barre Pride Special

The Fieldworks dance fitness studio is celebrating queer identities this Pride Month with a barre session soundtracked by iconic queer artists from the 1990s. Expect to get physical to the likes of Elton John, George Michael and Queen.

They say: “DRESS UP ESSENTIAL!” and “rainbow everything!” Booking is open now at this link and entrance costs £12.

This list is being updated.