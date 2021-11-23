Pret sales in City of London below pandemic levels

Pret a Manger’s weekly sales are still down on pre-pandemic levels in the City of London while across the UK office lunch sales have made a full recovery.

Sales of sandwiches and coffees from the chain’s Square Mile sites were 13 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels last week. Many City workers are still working from home for at least a few days a week.

However, sales across the UK as a whole hit pre-Covid levels, according to Pret’s data, which was first reported by The Telegraph.

Pano Christou, Pret’s chief executive, told the newspaper: “On average around the country, we’re back at the level of business we were at before the pandemic hit. But we know we need to keep pushing in London’s business districts and constantly think about new ways to grow our business in those crucial markets.”