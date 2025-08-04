President Donald Trump could be given Freedom of the City of London

Since 1996, the Freedom has been open to people of any nationality, having previously been limited to just British and Commonwealth citizens, so Donald Trump would be eligible.

President Donald Trump could be offered the Freedom of the City of London during his second state visit to the UK in September.

The Independent has reported that the Freedom is on the table to get the US President in the room with the City of London Corporation, which hopes to use the symbolic honour as part of a charm offensive to push for a closer trading relationship.

Reportedly, plans have been discussed to fly Trump from Windsor Castle to Winfield House – the US Ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park.

Planning around the state visit had previously not included any trip to central London, in part to avoid the protests that flared up during the last Trump visit in 2019.

The trip will coincide with Parliamentary recess, which has helped to shut down awkward questions around Trump addressing parliament – which could have opened up a greater risk of protests, including from MPs.

While the purely symbolic honour would not confer any particular modern powers onto the President, though he could, in theory, herd sheep across London Bridge, Trump is reportedly keen on receiving the City gong.

Donald Trump is (mostly) eligible, the committee is not enthusiastic

According to the City of London Corporation, the tradition dates back as far as 1237.

The subcommittee in charge of deciding who gets the Freedom is reportedly unconvinced about making the offer to Trump.

No sitting US President has ever been offered the Freedom of the City of London, though Dwight D Eisenhower was granted the honour for his service as head of the Allied forces in the Second World War.

Officially, a blocker to Trump’s eligibility could be that he simply hasn’t been in office long enough, with heads of state typically only considered after seven years.

A City of London spokesperson said: “By convention, only heads of state or government who have served a minimum of seven years in office are eligible to be considered for the honorary freedom.”