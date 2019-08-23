Preparing for ambush: Why media training is critical

Chief executives are in the spotlight like never before, with all the press attention of a Kardashian but none of the media savviness.

What many don’t realise is that we’ve entered a new age of media, particularly when it comes to on-screen exposure.

Where a chief executive would once have had hours if not days to prepare for a public appearance, the ability of any Tom, Dick, or Harry to instantly upload clips on YouTube or social media has meant that they no longer have time to be fed the company line before appearing on screens.

Many will recall the uncomfortable moment when Arcadia Group chairman Sir Philip Green was sprung stepping off his £100m superyacht and questioned on the BHS pension deficit scandal. It may seem an extreme example – perhaps not every chief executive is high-profile enough to be chased across Monaco – but such surprise interviews are becoming increasingly common.

The trouble is that it is no longer just trained reporters doing the chasing. Everyday citizens have become enraged iPhone warriors, on the hunt for a scoop that will get them trending on Twitter – and they have none of the journalistic ethics of traditional press.

Recently, protesters on both sides of the Brexit debate have been shoving phone cameras in the faces of unwitting politicians and sharing their findings across social media, with scathing hashtags to boot.

And a single misstep once caught on camera isn’t just seen on the one news or social media channel it was originally broadcast on. It’s rebroadcast, retweeted and republished a thousand times over.

Politicians are getting used to this kind of treatment, which is arguably warranted given the power they hold.

But many high-profile business leaders have learnt all too late that such reputational damage can last a lifetime, and actually affect their company’s bottom line as well.

While an army of public relations advisers can be important for chief executives preparing for a pre-planned interview, they won’t always be there to whisper in their ears. In case they are sprung Green-style, they need to know how to hold their own.

So what steps can c-level execs take to better prepare themselves for this age of ambush interviews?

The very basics of media training will teach you that shoving hands in camera lenses, slamming car doors, running away, or aggressively repeating “no comment” are all bad moves. While claiming that “the right to remain silent” might be the best move in a court case, the last thing business leaders should do in an interview is act like they’re on trial when confronted by a persistent broadcast reporter.

In a world where and honesty is highly valued, business execs must instead learn how to calmly and succinctly present their perspective when faced with media questions.

They can improve their presence by seeking out media training, and using a few conventional broadcast interview tips: take charge of the situation, bridge away from tricky topics without appearing to actively avoid the issue, and use underscoring and analogies to highlight the right messages. Don’t fear the mic; take control.