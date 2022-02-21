Premiership key stories: Irish surge, tight margins and a Diamond touch

London Irish beat Saracens on Saturday in the Premiership to launch an attack on the top four places. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It may have been a fallow week in the Six Nations but the Premiership offered up a tasty buffet of rugby in a week where the race for the top four dragged in even more teams.

London Irish

Granted, many called London Irish dark horses for the top six at the beginning of the season, but over halfway through this year’s campaign they’re within sight of the top four.

In Saturday’s 32-30 win over capital rivals Saracens, London Irish have proved they’re able to stay in an arduous match right until the death – and be able to take their opportunities in the high-pressure moments.

Now just a few points off fourth, Irish need to make the most of the Six Nations period, where they’re reasonably unaffected by international call-ups, and go from there.

Close Premiership games

The six Premiership games were won by a combined total of 18 points following Exeter’s 15-14 win over Newcastle, and all 12 competing sides picked up at least one league point.

The results reflect just how closely matched the teams are in the division this year. Even leaders Leicester’s win over bottom side Bath was by a margin of just four.

What this kind of weekend does is prove to fans that the rugby can at least be competitive inside the Six Nations period, even when clubs are without a lot of their star players.

Furthermore, it keeps the various battles across the table alive: the fight for the top four, the competition for the Champions Cup places and of course the scrap to not finish bottom – despite the lack of relegation.

Top four race

It’s a cliche to consistently say that one season is more competitive than the one before but that statement is true of this year.

Just seven points cover third-ranked Harlequins and ninth-placed Northampton Saints.

The league is incredibly tight in the race for the play-offs, and Quins last year confirmed that finishing fourth is enough to spur a side on to the title.

During the international window we are seeing younger players performing at a high level when some senior players are away and those sides in the mix continue to take points off one another.

With nine rounds to play, there are up to 45 points remaining for those who have had their second bye and 40 for those who are yet to have theirs.

So much can continue to change throughout the season but a close race this far into the season is welcome when there’s no relegation battle to watch.

Diamond touch

Steve Diamond’s Worcester side produced one of the most Steve Diamond performances on Friday night as they beat struggling Bristol 19-14.

Warriors were dogged in their defence and while they were unable to take all of their opportunities, they were able to grind out the win.

Post match, Diamond – who has called for the return of relegation to keep the league healthy – praised the performance of his side against a Bristol team who have misfired all season.

Since topping the table last year, the Bears have failed to kick on and have suffered from a bit of a slump. They weren’t helped by an ever increasing injury list at scrum-half when on-loan Toby Venner went off injured in the second half.