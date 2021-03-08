Premier League tester to launch Covid testing ‘pods’ at UK offices

Covid-19 testing pods are set to be introduced this week at a number of IWG-run offices, which will be available to both the public and employees, the genetic tester said this morning.

The company, which does the testing for The Premier League, will roll out 10 pods this week, with another 100 due to be installed at sites owned by serviced offices group IWG in the coming months.

“This initiative coincides well with the UK government’s offer to provide free onsite testing services for individuals at work,” explained the chief executive of Prenetics UK, Avi Lasarow.

Locations with IWG’s brand Regus in Reading and Dartford are the first to see the testing pods, with pods for other sites spanning IWG’s 3,300 premises across the country in the works.

Accessible to both the public and office users, the pods will offer lateral flow tests, laboratory PCR tests for travellers and Fit-to-Fly tests for the government’s ‘Test to Release’ scheme.

The company has also established a digital Prenetics Health Passport for access to future events.

The partnership with IWG is expected to support the return to the workplace, as many SME’s lack the resources to fund such a programme, the company said.

UK chief operating officer at IWG PLC Simon Loh said: “We look forward to supporting our tenants and people through simple, cheap, on-site testing, which we expect will be rolled out over the months ahead, using the well understood lateral flow systems.”

