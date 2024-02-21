Premier League table as Liverpool go four clear with 4-1 win over Luton

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 21: Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town at Anfield on February 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool came from behind to beat Luton Town 4-1 in the Premier League and go four points clear at the top of the table on Tuesday.

Chiedozie Ogbene put Luton ahead in the 12th minute from close range before a sensational period of play in the second half saw Reds Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo net within two minutes of each other. Luis Diaz made it three before Harvey Elliott added the fourth.

The 4-1 result sees Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points, albeit Manchester City in second and Arsenal one point further behind in third have a game in hand.

Luton remain in the relegation zone, equal on points with 17th placed Everton but with a worse points difference.

Premier League table: top 10