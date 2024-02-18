Hojlund breaks record as Manchester United win at Luton Town

LUTON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates after assisting his team’s second goal which was scored by Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Manchester United at Kenilworth Road on February 18, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund set a new Premier League record with a brace as Manchester United made it four top-flight wins in a row at Luton Town on Sunday.

The Denmark striker continued his red-hot streak to become the youngest player, at 21 years and 14 days, to score in six Premier League matches in a row.

Having taken 15 games to break his duck in the division after his £72m move to Manchester United last summer, Hojlund has since netted seven in half a dozen games.

He took just 37 seconds to put the visitors ahead at Kenilworth Road and made it two just six minutes later, but Carlton Morris pulled one back to set up an end-to-end second half.

Manchester United remain sixth in the table, one place above Brighton, who put five past Sheffield United for the second time in as many months.

The Seagulls ran riot after Blades defender Mason Holgate’s early red card, through Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck, a Jack Robinson own goal and Simon Adingra’s double.

Brighton are one point above Newcastle United, while Sheffield United’s relegation worries have deepened.

They are rooted to the bottom of the table on just 13 points after 25 games, level with Burnley. Luton are just above the drop zone, one point above Everton.