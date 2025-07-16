Premier League on track to smash £2.4bn summer spending record

Liverpool’s British record signing of Florian Wirtz has helped push Premier League spending past £1bn already this summer

Premier League clubs are on course to smash all previous spending records this summer after exceeding £1bn in gross outlay on transfers quicker than ever before.

Club World Cup winners Chelsea and domestic champions Liverpool have been the biggest spenders, with the Blues shelling out more than £200m and the Reds breaking the British transfer record with a £117m deal for Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Total gross spending by Premier League clubs has already passed the £1bn mark – £200m more than at this stage in any other summer – and currently stands at £1.3bn, according to some estimates.

That figure has only been meaningfully exceeded by the end of the window in five previous years, with the record of £2.44bn set in 2023. With seven weeks until the deadline for new signings, top-flight teams have every chance of setting a new benchmark.

Several significant transfers are close to being completed, including Arsenal’s expected £130m triple swoop for Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera.

Liverpool are reported to be willing to spend £120m on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, who could be replaced by £70m Hugo Ekitike.

Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful of signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest for £60m, while Manchester United are still negotiating with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo in a deal of similar size.

Club World Cup boost Premier League spending

Premier League spending has been driven by a clutch of deals in the £50m-£65m range, including Matheus Cunha from Wolves to United and Arsenal’s signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Others in that category include Tottenham’s purchase of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund and Brighton respectively, and Newcastle’s capture of Anthony Elanga from Forest.

The rapid surpassing of £1bn is due in part to the earlier opening of the transfer window at the start of June designed to allow clubs playing in the Club World Cup to recruit new players before the tournament began.

Historically, Premier League spending has typically increased at the start of a new and improved cycle of broadcast deals worth £3.84bn per season – a phenomenon infamously dubbed the “prune juice effect” by former Spurs owner Alan Sugar.

English top-flight clubs have been by far the biggest spenders again this summer, with more than double its nearest competitor. Teams in Italy’s Serie A have spent an estimated £437m, followed by Germany’s Bundesliga on £368m and LaLiga in Spain on £278m.