Premier League Predictions: Chelsea win, frustration for Manchester United and Liverpool and outright misery for Spurs and West Ham

Premier League Predictions Week 31 - Start EPL Betting 2026!

Title challengers Arsenal and Manchester City clash in the EFL Cup final this weekend, meaning there are just eight Premier League fixtures. That’s not to say there will be any dip in intensity with some crunch matches, particularly at the bottom of the table. Here, we analyse the games and offer our predictions!

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Friday 20th March

Bournemouth v Manchester United (8 pm)

It’s tough to bet against Manchester United given their recent form – seven wins and one defeat in nine games since Michael Carrick was appointed. They will fancy their chances against a Bournemouth side that normally scores a lot and concedes a lot. However, the Cherries’ last four games have seen just two goals in total. We think that will change on Friday night in an entertaining draw.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United

Saturday 21st March

Brighton v Liverpool (12.30 pm)

Liverpool’s season has been one of frustration, a series of underwhelming performances compounded by the regular concession of late goals, derailing their title defence. Brighton were somewhat fortunate to win at Sunderland last time out, but they have stabilised in recent weeks after a sticky patch. If Liverpool can reproduce their performance against Galatasaray, then they should win, and with a bit to spare, but can they?

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

Fulham v Burnley (3 pm)

Fulham’s challenge for a European spot has taken a hit with one point from their last two games. They will never have a better chance to return to winning ways than a home game against a Burnley side that has tasted victory in the Premier League just once since October. The Clarets could mathematically stay up, but there seems virtually no chance of that happening.

Prediction: Fulham 2-0 Burnley

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Everton v Chelsea (5.30 pm)

After a solid start, the wheels have fallen off for Liam Rosenior over the past week. Two convincing defeats to Paris Saint-Germain, either side of a disappointing home loss to Newcastle, mean the Chelsea boss could do with a result at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. The Londoners still seem a collection of individuals rather than a cohesive unit. You can’t say the same for Everton, who maximise what they have. Their form is inconsistent, but a top-half finish would represent significant progress for the Toffees.

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Chelsea

Leeds v Brentford (8 pm)

Leeds have the chance to put the pressure on their relegation rivals when they take on Brentford. One win in eight league games has seen the West Yorkshire club slip towards the trap door, although their battling draw at Crystal Palace last Sunday, achieved despite the first-half dismissal of defender Gabriel Gudmundsson, showed they are still up for the fight. Brentford have rightly received plenty of plaudits this season, but their form has also tailed off. Leeds need to utilise the Elland Road factor.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Brentford

Sunday 22nd March

Newcastle v Sunderland (12 pm)

Newcastle capitulated against Barcelona on Wednesday, shipping seven goals to the Catalan giants. Fortunately for the Magpies, they won’t face such a potent attack in the Tyne-Wear derby. Sunderland won the reverse fixture but has serious injury problems that threaten to decimate their starting XI. Newcastle had a tough midweek but will be up for this one. It will be hostile, frantic and intriguing.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Sunderland

Aston Villa v West Ham (2.15 pm)

West Ham have been wretched for much of this season but have finally found some form and are threatening to dig themselves out of the bottom three. If there was ever a good time to go to Villa Park, it is now, with Unai Emery’s side appearing to have run out of steam. Villa’s Champions League aspirations are starting to look uncertain, and they desperately need a win here to get their season back on track. West Ham are much improved, but are they good enough to get something here? We don’t think so.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (2.15 pm)

A crunch battle towards the bottom of the Premier League. The teams start the weekend separated by a single point, with Spurs 16th and Forest 17th. The hosts have looked better in their last two games – a 1-1 draw at Liverpool and a rousing 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. Igor Tudor finally seems to be getting his message across, and with some of the injured players coming back, perhaps brighter times are ahead.

Forest haven’t won a league game since January, and new boss Vitor Pereira has not made the impact Evangelos Marinakis would have wanted. That said, they still have good players and are likely to win the midfield battle. We can see Forest sneaking this one.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Nottingham Forest

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