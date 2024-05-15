Premier League clubs to vote on scrapping VAR next month

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 01: The LED screen shows that VAR is checking for an offside goal scored by Christian Noergaard of Brentford which later stands for Brentford’s first goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brentford FC at City Ground on October 01, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are set to hold a vote next month which could see VAR abolished from the English top flight.

Introduced in 2019, VAR has been at the centre of a number of decisions this year which the PGMOL, Professional Game Match Officials Limited, have admitted were incorrect.

The proposed vote would need 14 of the 20 clubs to back it. Wolves will table the vote.

“There is no blame to be placed – we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football – and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success,” the Molineux club said when confirming their resolution.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.

“Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards.”

A Premier League spokesperson said: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the Annual General Meeting next month.

“Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

“However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”