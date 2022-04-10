Premier League scores top City headhunter for chairman search

Top City headhunter MWM Consulting has been hired to find the new chairman of the Premier League.

According to reports from Mark Kleinman for Sky News, the boardroom headhunters will be working to find a Gary Hoffman replacement by the start of next season.

Former Barclays executive Hoffman resigned from the role back in November following the the handling of the infamous Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United.

At the time, other clubs in the league had complained that they had not been consulted over allowing the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to buy the club.

They had been notified of the outcome by email and following reports by the media.

In his resignation statement, he said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Premier League through the last two seasons – when the spirit of English football has been more important than ever”.

“Now, I have decided the time is right for me to stand aside to allow new leadership to steer the league through its next exciting phase.”

Hoffmann held football’s most powerful position for less than two years and the role is currently being overseen by Peter McCormick, who is acting as interim chair.