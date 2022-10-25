Premier Inn owner Whitbread swings to profit after travel demand swells

Premier Inn owner Whitbread is back in the black after posting a £307.4m profit before tax, in better than expected first half results.

The firm said it had not seen its pub business return to pre-pandemic levels just yet. Last year, it posted 19.3m loss.

Total revenues shot up 25 per cent compared to the first half of 2020, before the pandemic, with sales reaching £1.35bn.

Inflationary pressures across a range of costs are expected to add an extra £30m bill to the hospitality giant in the 2023 financial year.